Hyderabad: Suspected movement of Leopard triggers panic in Rajendranagar

A cow, reportedly attacked by a Leopard, triggered panic among the residents of Rajendranagar. The forest officials learned about a wild animal attack on the cow in the wee hours of Monday and suspected it could be a Leopard which attacked the cow in a secluded place.

A leopard is suspected to have also attacked two deers on Sunday night at WAKAMATRI (Rice Research Centre) in Rajendranagar. The leopard was on the prowl at the same area where the half-eaten body of a calf was found a few months ago.

On the other hand, panic gripped the residents in Bejjuru of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district after an animal was attacked by a Tiger. The forest officials asked the villagers not to enter the forest area.