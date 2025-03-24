Hyderabad: Suspected Thief Dies After Falling from Building While Attempting Break-In

A man suspected of attempting theft died after falling from a building's first-floor window in Nampally on Sunday night. According to police, the unidentified man had allegedly entered a building behind Gandhi Bhavan, where construction workers were staying. Around midnight, the occupants noticed him rushing toward a window. Before they could intervene, he slipped and fell. "The labourers assumed he was intoxicated and would wake up in the morning, but he was found dead," said Begum Bazaar Inspector G. Vijay Kumar. Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are awaiting the autopsy report to determine further action.