Hyderabad: T-Hub launches T-Angel 3rd edition

Hyderabad: City-based startup incubator T-Hub has announced the launch of the T-Angel Cohort 3 to finance the startups that are ready with the business ideas and execution draft plans.

The applications from the interested startups will be accepted up to November 15. T-Hub will conduct a 90-day programme from November 22 up to February 28 to guide and handhold the selected startups. The owners of the selected startups will be trained by several specialists in different areas of technology and finance. The T-Angel programme in helping the startups in a big way in establishing their businesses besides getting the much-needed monetary support.