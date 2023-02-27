Hyderabad: T Works to be launched on March 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday announced that T Works, India's largest prototyping Centre, would be launched on March 2.



Sharing the video of the centre, the Minister tweeted "Delighted to announce that T-Works, India's largest prototyping Centre will be unveiled on March 2. T-works will accelerate India's journey to become a leader in product innovation,"

T-works tweeted "Exciting times ahead. The 78,000 square feet prototyping centre will have cutting edge facilities and equipment to support innovation and prototyping. Let's build at T-works to drive India's product innovation journey."

