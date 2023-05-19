Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates 2BHK houses in Kamala Nagar SPR Hills

Hyderabad: Minister of Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed 2BHK dignity houses at Kamala Nagar SPR Hills in Jubilee Hills constituency.

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) constructed the multi-storey building of 210 flats with an amount of Rs 17.58 crore. The flats are spread over two blocks and have been built with a plinth area of 560 sq ft for Rs 8.5 lakh each. It has CC roads, external electrification, drinking water sump and other infrastructures along with seven lift facility.It has 15 shops and the revenue generated from these establishments will be used for maintenance.

Talasani said that the distribution of houses has been done to 89 beneficiaries and the remaining 121 will be given shortly.

Additional Collector Venkateshwar, RDO Vasantha, GHMC CE Suresh, SE Vidyasagar, EE Venkatadasu, Water Works CGM Prabhu, Rahmat Nagar Corporator CN Reddy, Yousufguda Corporator Raj Kumar Patel, Vengal Rao Nagar Corporator Dedipya, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, MLCs SurabiVanidevi, Mirza RahmatBaigwere present.