Hyderabad: Tarkari not sold in Sarkari prices in supermarkets

Hyderabad: Supermarkets are fleecing consumers by selling vegetables at exorbitant prices in the Hyderabad city. Though there has been enough good yields in vegetable production and even prices have drastically gone down in various Rythu Bazaars and in wholesale vegetable markets, the noted supermarkets and online vegetable markets are making consumers pay high amount to get the desired vegetables.



The supermarkets have started various marketing strategies to loot and attract customers. In previous two weeks, comparing with Rythu Bazar, the supermarkets were selling vegetables at Rs 10 to Rs 20 low price but from past one week have suddenly hiked the prices by Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg more than what is been sold in Rythu Bazaars .

The Hans India team visited reputed supermarkets in the city and also analysed the prices of vegetable on online sites which includes the 'Big Basket', 'Blinkit' and many more have overpriced their vegetables even if it is a seasonal vegetable, the prices were doubled when compared to the vegetable market rates.

For instance, Rythu Bazaar's price of ladyfinger is Rs 30 per kg but supermarkets and online stores are charging Rs 80. Similarly, the actual price of small brinjal is Rs 20 but it is costing Rs 85 per kg. A kilogram of ridge gourd costs Rs 45 in rythu bazaars and in supermarkets it is sold at Rs 90. Broad Bean is sold at Rs 35 in Rythu Bazaars but in supermarkets you will get it at for Rs 95. Ivy

Gourd at Rythu Bazaar is sold for Rs 35 and in supermarkets is at Rs 90.

"It is very surprising that vegetables that are been available in the supermarkets are highly expensive from what rates the vegetables sold in the Rythu Bazaars. As supermarkets are located near our locality and earlier they were selling vegetables at low rates from the vegetable markets, so many people preferred to buy it from there but suddenly there have increased vegetable prices drastically," said Rohini, homemaker.

"Recently I have been to one of supermarkets located near Secunderabad, it is very surprising that even seasonal vegetable are sold at a double price and off seasons vegetable are been sold at triple rates. The main reason for the increasing prices of various commodities in the supermarkets is that there is no often inspection done by the officials of the Legal Metrology department," pointed out R Anil, another customer.

Sai Kumar, estate officer of Rythu Bazaar , Alwal, said, "There has been a drastic downfall in the vegetable prices and till March the prices are going to be very low."

When questioned to few officials of supermarkets, they said that the continuous selling of vegetables at low prices caused them huge losses and also another reason is that in recent weeks there has been an increase in demand for seasonal vegetables. To overcome their losses, the supermarkets have increased prices for a few vegetables.

When Hans India contracted the Legal Metrology department, there was no response from the concerned officials.