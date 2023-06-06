Hyderabad: TASA spreads awareness on need to protect environment

Hyderabad: Under the initiative “Olive Green, Defending Environment” by the Indian Army, units within the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) are actively engaging in various activities to promote environmental awareness and community participation.

With the participation of over 15,000 soldiers and their families, the initiative aims to make a significant impact. The Training Centres under HQ TASA have organised waste management programmes, tree plantation drives, cycle rallies, and plastic collection initiatives, including the cleaning of lakes.

By undertaking such large-scale events, the goal is to raise awareness and encourage everyone to become stakeholders in environmental conservation and the protection of our planet. Notably, the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad mobilized over 2,000 troops to clear Hussain Sagar Lake of plastic waste. Units in Secunderabad have also actively involved citizens in the campaign.

The rank and file of 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad gathered in large numbers to promote awareness through a cycle rally, while over 1,000 troops and families of AOC Centre and HQ TASA have taken a pledge to adopt sustainable practices.

This collective effort reflects the commitment of the Indian Army in safeguarding the environment and contributing to a greener future, as affirmed by a senior officer.