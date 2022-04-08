Hyderabad: Taxi aggregators continue to charge extra towards Covid care

Hyderabad: The passengers of taxi aggregators are again peeved over the extra charges being levied on them. This time, the extra charges of Rs 8 per ride are levied towards Covid Care Package and Rs 2 towards the insurance premium.

While the passengers are already miffed at increased ride charges due to price hike of petrol and additional charges for the air conditioner, they are now shocked to see taxi aggregators collecting extra amount in the name of Covid Care Package.

"I booked an Ola cab and the total fare was Rs 169, including the access fee depending on the ride. However, after the ride, Rs 8 towards Covid Care Package and Rs 2 as insurance premium has been charged. When I sought an explanation from the driver over the extra charge of Rs 10, he feigned ignorance," said P Hari, a commuter who had to pay the extra charges.

Mohammed Khizar, another commuter, who faced the similar issue said that however the Covid had ended, the taxi aggregators continue to levy extra charges towards Covid Care Package.

"I have been charged Rs 10 against the package. The online cabs aggregators claim fixed meter, pocket-friendly and hassle free ride, but they are charging extra Rs 10 on what basis? While the insurance should be optional, it is fixed for the passenger for the ride. Though they claim that they are charging extra towards cab sanitisation and temperature checks, no such thing is done now," pointed out Khizar.

Meanwhile, the Drivers Union said that the cab drivers are unaware of extra charges levied by the aggregators. After the ride, the amount displayed should be paid by the passenger. There are a few chargers including GST, service charge, insurance etc. that would be charged by the company on both the passenger and also the driver. These charges depend on the ride of the passenger. "The total fare includes the insurance, GST and other packages," said Shaik Salauddin, chairman, Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee.

He also pointed out that the drivers were also being charged separately. For instance, if the total fare of the ride is Rs 323, then Rs 32 is charged to the third party, including Rs 10 for insurance and Rs 22 as GST. However, the drivers are also being charged for the insurance. For what insurance the company is charging the drivers is not known," pointed out Salauddin.

According to Ola, they out a plan named 'Ola Covid Care Package' under which the customers are given health insurance of Rs 25,000 per ride. This insurance includes cab sanitisation, driver-passenger temperature checks, medical consultation and a Covid helpline where customers can access any Covid-related information.

"The duration of the insurance is 15 days from the date when the ride is taken. The package allows the customer to avail insurance of Rs 25,000. The package also allows booking any ambulance for up to Rs 2,000. To avail the Ola Covid Care Package, the customer has to pay a sum of Rs 10, including an insurance premium of Rs 2 and Rs 8 for the care package," said the company official.

"Once a ride has been completed, you cannot cancel the Covid Care Package. Also, once opted in, a customer cannot cancel the existing Covid Care Package. No refund shall be payable to the customer once they have been charged for the package," said the official.