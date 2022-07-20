Hyderabad: Techie turns 'green saviour'

Hyderabad: Amid talk of least regard to plants, especially in the Old City area, Rehan Khan, a 30-year-old city-based techie and a plant enthusiast, emerged as a green saviour who spent from his own pocket to buy saplings and plant them in various localities after identifying suitable places to grow them.

Rehan took some time out of his professional hours often to plant a variety of saplings at different locations only to help the young generation emulate the same, thereby making the city a better place to live in.

Serving as a member of technical support in a tech giant, Rehan spent most of his time in office, but took out some time out of his busy schedule to visit nurseries often and select suitable saplings for plantation. He never came into focus until The HANS India found him planting saplings with the sole purpose of serving humanity.

"My primary aim in planting saplings at different locations is to encourage the young around me to take up plantation at least before their houses and care for them as one of their family members. I usually brought different saplings from various city nurseries and identified suitable areas to plant them. So far, I have taken up plantation in Bahadurpura, Fateh Darwaza, Chandulal Baradari and Phool Bagh.

"For me", he said, "plantation is more about service to humanity than simply going for yielding or harvesting. Plants, one or other way, perform as carbon sequesters, besides providing us food, feed, fodder and medicines to survive on the earth."

"We could prevent types of influenza, viruses and seasonal diseases simply by protecting trees from falling everyday everywhere as cutting down trees causes environmental imbalance, thereby attracting disasters and mayhem which we are presently witnessing all over globe," explained Khan.