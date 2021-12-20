Hyderabad: Techies join hands to clear mess on Nizampet-Bachupally road

Hyderabad: As the Nizampet Municipality staff has allegedly turned blind, once again social activists took it upon themselves to clear mess on the Nizampet - Bachupally link road on Sunday.

Commuters alleged that several complaints have been given to the concerned officials regarding the issue, as complete lane has been covered with gravel and sand. Day by day the condition is becoming worst. Also, many accidents have been reported on the stretch. For the past several years commuters have been facing hardship; in spite of many complaints no action was taken by the Nizampet Municipality till date.

Sai Teja, a daily commuter said, "After the apathy of the municipality in not taking up road repair work, commuters travelling on this lane are facing harrowing experiences of skidding due to loose gravel. Many fatal accidents were reported from this spot recently. We have taken it upon ourselves to clear the mess; we have removed gravel; a heap of sand was dumped beside the road.

We swept roads, filled them with sand and removed gravel. Even last Sunday we did the same work at Pragathi Nagar. At least now by this act the Nizampet Municipality should react and take up road repair work."