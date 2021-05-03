Hyderabad: Teenage girl goes missing from Chandrayangutta

A 19-year-old girl who went out to buy groceries went missing from Chandrayangutta here on Sunday. She was identified as Ghousia Begum.



According to the police, Ghousia went out of the house stating she was going to a nearby store. However, she did not return after a long time worrying her parents. They inquired about Ghousia with her friends and relatives but in vain. Later, she approached Chandrayangutta police who registered a case and launched an investigation.



The CCTV footage at the area is being verified to get any clues. A special team led by the sub-inspector has been formed to investigate the case.