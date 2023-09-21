Live
Hyderabad: Telangana CMO starts WhatsApp channel
Hyderabad : The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) started a WhatsApp channel through which the information pertaining to the government and the CMO would be disbursed. The Telangana CMO WhatsApp channel would be helpful for the people to know the news of the CM.
Those who are interested can open WhatsApp (on mobile) and click the ‘updates’ section. If used on the desktop, click on the Channels tab. Later, click on the ‘+’ button and select ‘Find Channels’.
In the text box type ‘Telangana CMO’ and select channel from the list. Check for the green tick mark adjacent to the channel name. Join the channel by clicking the ‘Follow’ button and see the statements issued by the CMO. The citizens can join the channel by scanning a QR code issued by the CMO.
The Telangana CMO WhatsApp Channel is managed by the IT department’s digital media wing with coordination from the CM’s office of public relations.