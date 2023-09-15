Hyderabad: Telangana Hindi Journalist Association celebrates Hindi Diwas

Hyderabad : Telangana Hindi Journalist Association and The Gujarati Social Welfare Society celebrated Hindi Day by honouring the journalists and other sections who are striving for the spread of the Hindi language.

In a programme organised at Basheerbagh Press Club, the guests were MLA T Raja Singh, the Telangana Irrigation Development Corporation S Venugopal Chary, Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation Chairman Palle Ravi Kumar Goud, Gujarati Welfare Society President Jignesh Doshi.

MLA Raja Singh said that it was the duty of all to adopt Hindi with pride. He said that in the Assembly he asks his questions in Hindi. “It is because of Hindi speeches that I have gained recognition. Venugopalchary said that Hindi was getting encouragement not only in the country but also in foreign countries.

The proof of this is that World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10. The objective of which is to create awareness for the promotion of Hindi at the global level. Hindi is among the most spoken dialects in the world. This is a language with which everyone can easily connect.

Palle Ravi Kumar said that Hindi was being taught in about 180 universities around the world. From this, the importance of this language can be estimated. The association president MNS Kumar, said that Hindi is the only language through which the entire nation can be united.