Hyderabad: Telugu teachers face testing time over teaching in English medium

Hyderabad: Questions arose over eligibility of school teachers until now teaching in Telugu medium taking classes in English medium as part of the State government's initiative to encourage English medium in government schools.



Speaking to The Hans India, Telangana State Teachers United Front (TSTUF) leader Chava Ravi said all teachers so far appointed in two categories- school assistants (SAs) and second-grade teachers (SGTs) for the past several decades to take up subjects were meant to teach in Telugu medium. There were specific and separate criteria for teachers teaching Telugu, English, Hindu, Urdu and other languages.

"Since most teachers have come from the Telugu medium backgrounds, they found no problem teaching in the same medium. Currently, teachers are not opposing the government decision after seeing parents' mood to get their children educated in English medium. Also, they have a job at hand to earn their livelihood," he said.

Introduction of English medium in government schools has started with the introduction of the 'Success Schools' in 2008 from Class VI to X, during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, in the combined State. "The then government had also provided a 13-day crash training course for teachers teaching subjects in Telugu medium and deployed them to teach subjects in English medium."

After the formation of Telangana, the government conducted JRT exclusively for appointment of 980 to teach in English medium. Most of these schools are located in Hyderabad. Also, the Gurukul and Model Schools are the others where students are taught in English medium.

Students coming from private corporate schools with English medium study backgrounds are taking admission wherever there are 'Success School' English medium sections in government schools. The number of students who have studied from Class I to VI in Telugu medium in the same school have also been seeking admission in English medium.

However, strictly deploying Telugu medium subject teachers to take English medium subject classes by offering a training course capsule is against the service rules. Though teachers in primary schools could handle this, "it will have a long-term impact on students' quality. Because, teachers are not appointed to teach in English medium. Secondly, no test is conducted to assess their capabilities to teach in English medium."

"From Class to Class, from Class I -VIII is based only on promotion. Untested teachers just attending a crash training course taking up subject teaching in English medium will put students at greater risks when they reach Class X and 10+2," said Telangana Government College Teachers' Association president Dr K Nagender Rao.