Hyderabad: Thorny bushes on Musi road trouble commuters

Ketepally: The Musi Project located in Ketepally mandal is the second largest project after Nagarjuna Sagar project in Erstwhile Nalgonda District. The road on Musi reservoir connects the villages located on either side of the river.

Both sides of this road are filled with thorny bushes troubling the general public, farmers and fishermen.

Monkeys and wild-bores which are taking shelter in dense thorn bushes are another matter of concern for pedestrians and commuters.

The farmers who works in hundreds of acres of land under the Musi project are frightened of wild boars in the surroundings.

It is reported that due to these thorny bushes, the accidents of two-wheelers have raised on the road during the night times.

Locals have expressed their concern over officials' negligence in cutting bushes from time to time.

Villagers are questioning the officials of the Project about the status of expenditure of maintenance of Musi project and are demanding to remove the bushes along the road of the bund in the interest of villages located on either sides of the project.

Villagers are requesting the officials to plant different flower saplings on either sides of the road of Musi project bund to create a pleasant atmosphere at the project and its surrounding areas.