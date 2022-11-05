Hyderabad: Three more parks set to dot Shamshabad landscape soon

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad Municipal Council on the city outskirts has recently established a park by using municipal funds and most importantly by preventing all efforts of the vested interest to encroach the park land.



Upon successful completion of the park, the urban infrastructure development body like the Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) has now sanctioned three more multipurpose parks each in Ward No.18, Ward No. 24 and Ward No.23 to give the Shamshabad Municipal Council – a tiny municipality on the city outskirts, a more soothing and serene look.

According to officials, the municipality completed the park on a sprawling area of 1000 square yards at Brindavan Township by spending Rs.35 lakhs in April. "Apart from developing an open gymnasium in the park, children amusement components like seesaw, merry-go-round, swings, playground climber, slides, horse spring riders and etc were provided. Besides, seating facility was also arranged in the park for the visitors of all ages to unwind in a serene environment. This park was officially thrown open for the public on April 30 this year," informed Mohd Saber Ali, Commissioner Shamshabad Municipal Council.

Now upon successful completion of the park at Ward No.8, he further said, the TUFIDC has sanctioned three more parks with additional interesting features that include herbal and medicinal plantation besides walking tracks, open gymnasiums and children amusement equipment.

The places identified for setting up the parks include Mehdi Garden in Ward No.18, R B Nagar in Ward No, 24 and Madhura Nagar in Ward No. 23. In Mehdi Garden colony approximately 2000 square yards of area will be developed as a park. Similarly, 2.500 square yards of land in RB Nagar and 1,000 square yards of area in Madhura Nagar will be promoted as parks.

"A total amount of Rs.78 lakhs has been sanctioned to develop three parks. Presently the tenders are being called and the works will be initiated soon," the official explained.