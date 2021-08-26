Hyderabad: Thundershowers forecast for city

Begumpet: More rain or drizzle or thundershowers forecast in the city from August 26 to 31. The IMD bulletin said on Wednesday that there will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on August 26 and 27. There will be one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for the next two days followed by rain on August 30 and 31. The day temperatures for the next six days will be 32, 33, 33, 32, 32 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. According to the bulletin, the maximum temperature during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday was 32.3 deg C, two degrees less than normal. The relative humidity was 85 per cent. It said rainfall occurred at a few places in Telangana. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Medchal 5, Dundigal 4, Shamirpet, Raikode (dist. Sangareddy) 3 each, Ramayampet (Medak), Chevella (RR), Alladurg (Medak) 2 each. There was one cm of rain each in Hayathnagar, Uppal, Narayankhed (Sangareddy) and Hakimpet IAF station.

Meanwhile, in a warning to Telangana, the bulletin said thunderstorms, lighting and squall will lash from August 26 to 28. On August 29 there will be heavy rain at isolated places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural and Urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri and Rangareddy districts. Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur in a few districts.