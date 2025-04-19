Hyderabad: Thunderstorms and gusty winds lash city

Hyderabad: Rain accompanied with gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed most parts of the city on Friday. The downpour resulted in water logging on the streets and also many trees were uprooted, including a 300-year-old banyan tree at Narsimhaswamy temple in Kabootar Khana.

Within just a few minutes, several colonies, especially the low-lying areas in the city remained marooned with water at their doorsteps due to excess discharge from nala and water bodies. The worst affected areas were Charminar, Bahadurpura, Nampally, Amberpet, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Secunderabad and Malakpet.

Meanwhile, the traffic police were deployed across junctions to regulate traffic, and commuters were advised to explore alternate routes, as traffic jams were witnessed at Himayatnagar, Telugu Talli Flyover and also Begumpet.

As per Telangana Development Planning Society, Chandrayangutta received highest rain of 8.05 cm followed by Charminar and Nampally.

Strong winds caused trees to be uprooted in multiple areas, including a 300-year-old banyan tree at the Narsimhaswamy Temple in Kabootar Khana, Old City, which collapsed. Large branches fell onto electrical wires, plunging the area into darkness. Other affected locations include Shanti Nagar, Nizam Club, Lakdikapul, Mahboobiya Gate, and Public Gardens.

Meanwhile, Ponnam Prabhakar, Hyderabad In-Charge Minister has instructed GHMC officials to take all precautionary measures to ensure that people do not face any problems due to sudden gusty winds and heavy rain in Hyderabad. He instructed GHMC engineering officials to immediately remove water at water logging points in the city due to the rain.

The Minister also advised people to be alert as the Meteorological Department officials have indicated that there will be another heavy rain in the city in the next three hours. He also asked GHMC, water board and electricity officials to ensure that people do not face any problems in the rain-affected areas.