Hyderabad: TiHAN-IITH and ICAT sign MoU

Hyderabad:DST NMICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) atIIT Hyderabad (IITH) and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for collaborating in research and development in the emerging field of autonomous navigation.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH said "the MoU between TiHAN-IITH and ICAT is a wonderful moment which has initiated a long-standing partnership between the organisations. The motto of IITH is inventing and innovating in Technology for Humanity, and TiHAN, which has been established with the vision of supporting activities related to Autonomous Navigation."

Prof P Rajalakshmi, Project Director, TiHAN-IITH, said, "This collaboration would not have been possible without the support and guidance of professors, IITH.

Ankit, Manager, Power train and Lead ICAT Incubation and Acceleration centre, said, "Under ASPIRE, ICAT has taken a great initiative of implementing the interventions under the Capital goods scheme of Ministry of Heavy industry for reducing the import into the country. Autonomous navigation is going to have widespread applications across the domains where ICAT and TiHAN can synergise and collaborate.