Hyderabad: Town planning wing on demolition spree

Hyderabad: A demolition drive against encroachments was carried out in localities on Inner Ring Road, including Falaknuma and Ali Nagar at Mailardevpally, where overflowing nalas caused havoc following torrential rains.



The town planning wing of GHMC continued its demolition spree in different localities under Charminar Zone. The drive targeted one of the worst affected areas including Falaknuma's Al-Jubail Colony, Hashmabad, Chandrayangutta, Hafez Baba Nagar and several other places. The civic body, after coming to conclusion that the Falaknuma area near Railway Over Bridge was flooded, following overflow of nala which comes from Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda, undertook this drastic measure. On Tuesday the civic body carried out demolition drive of different structures close to the nala to clear way for waters.

"On this stretch from Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda to Falaknuma bridge the GHMC had identified a total of 36 structures, of which 30 structures were demolished and remaining 6 will be demolished by the end of week," said B Venkanna, Deputy City Planner, Charminar zone GHMC. He said the people close to the nala had developed their properties by encroaching, which resulted in narrowing down of the nala and recent rains has caused overflow and water entered inside colonies. "Now the civic body has demolished the structures and the works of widening of nala is in progress," he added.

Apart from this area, the civic body has also taken up the drive in Hafez Baba Nagar, which is one of the worst hit. "The nala stretch near Sunny Garden in Hafez Baba Nagar to Shivaji Nagar area the entire area was also flooded during the rains. In the stretch, town planning wing has identified a total of 90 structures for land acquisition and the works are going on top priority.

"GHMC has issued notice to the owners and the demolition works to widen the nala will be started at the earliest," added Venkanna. Meanwhile in Kishan Bagh area, the demolition works are going on in two phases. "In phase 1, a total of 38 properties were identified and in second phase 28 properties for land acquisition. The works were started last week and are in progress," the official added.