Hyderabad: TPCC celebrates Nehru birth anniversary

Hyderabad: The Telangana PCC celebrated the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on Sunday. Speaking to the media, State party president A Revanth Reddy said Nehru's birth anniversary was like a festival for people. He criticised that attempts were being made to show that leaders like Nehru did not play any role in the freedom struggle.

Reddy said 'wrong' history was being shown to youth by the NDA government. Commenting on the BJP 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra', he said they had only postponed it, not cancelled.

Targeting district collectors, the TPCC chief observed that some district collectors had turned in to politician, adding that they had allowed dharnas of the ruling party but denied permission to protests of the Congress.

He asked the government officials if rules did not apply to TRS and BJP. Commenting on paddy procurement in the State, he alleged that both the State and the Centre were playing 'dramas' on the issue. He asked the State if it had not spent Rs 10,000 crore to buy paddy crop. He asked the CM as to why he did not come out his house to hold dharna, besides asking why he was not staging dharna at Jantar-Mantar in Delhi.

He wondered why people should vote for the State and the Central governments which are not able to buy paddy from them. He demanded the State to buy paddy by allocating a special budget. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said "All those who love the country should pay tributes to Nehru". Without referring to the actress who made insulting remarks about freedom struggle, he said had it was most unfortunate that some people were insulting the freedom and termed them traitors.