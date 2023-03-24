Hyderabad: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy placed under house arrest

Hyderabad: The police have reportedly placed TPCC president Revanth Reddy under house arrest, with heavy deployment of police officers surrounding his residence. All roads leading to his house have been blocked off. This comes after students' unions organized a protest against the alleged paper leakage in TSPSC exams, and invited Revanth Reddy to join them in a fast at OU.

However, permission was not granted for the protest, and Revanth was arrested from his residence before he could attend. Furthermore, leaders of the students' unions were also reportedly arrested early on at OU.



Revanth Reddy appears before SIT



Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC ) president Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating the TSPSC question paper leak case.



Speaking to the media here after appearing before the SIT, the TPCC chief said that the TSPSC utterly failed to conduct the exams in a transparent manner and it had become a rehabilitation centre for political leaders.

He said that IT Minister KT Rama Rao should be held responsible for the entire paper leak episode and he should be prosecuted in the case.

The Congress chief also demanded the prosecution of officials of the TSPSC who are involved in the paper leak episode and said that the State government should send the chairman of TSPSC to the jail for failing to conduct the exams effectively.

Revanth Reddy was summoned to appear before the SIT to give the evidence on certain allegations made by him in the case.

The SIT issued a notice under Section 91 of CrPC (summons to produce a document or other things) to Revanth asking him to appear before it on March 23 and submit evidence and information he has in support of the allegations he made on March 19 during a protest in Kamareddy district.