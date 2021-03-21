Hyderabad: Traders to hit hard again during Ramzan as corona cases surge

Ramzan traders are likely to face losses for the second consecutive year during the festive season as the state has been witnessing a surge in the coronavirus cases.

Traders in Hyderabad are contemplating whether to stock up goods for the festival.

Due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the commercial establishments were closed for around six months last year and the traders had no business. It is learned that the traders were expecting the situation would return to normalcy, however, the constant increase in the cases are balling up the traders.

Around 80,000 establishments are said to be erected between Nayapul and Shahalibanda besides the shops on roadsides at Pathergatti, Rikab Gunj, Gulzar Houz, Motigalli, Laad Bazaar, Osmania Bazaar, Moosa Bowli, Khilwat and Devan Devdi.

Usually, the traders begin preparations for Ramzan in advance by stocking up all the goods from various places. However, due to the pandemic, the situation had turned upside down.