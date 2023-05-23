Hyderabad: Traffic diversions & alternative arrangements made at IT corridor

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Joint Commissioner Traffic Narayan Naik along with officers and Media personnel made a field visit on traffic diversions and alternative arrangements in IT corridor in Cyberabad limits on Monday.

According to police, the field trip helped the media to understand the traffic easement at ground level. The team of officers from GHMC, Law & Order, Traffic along with Media had jointly visited to understand the traffic movement in this IT corridor as it is a first of its kind and took all the media in a bus and enlightened them the routes and diversions.

On this occasion, Narayan Naik said that the Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra had instructed the SRDP contractors and engineers to speed up the work by executing works day and night by engaging multiple machineries and workers and speed up digging, pile foundation and erection of pillars.

In order to facilitate and to speedup flyover work the traffic was diverted in the following ways in the Cyberabad limits.

ORR bound traffic moving towards Miyapur or Cable Bridge should take the upper Shilpa flyover and move accordingly. Mehdipatnam to Miyapur, Gachibowli to Miyapur bound traffic can take the lower flyover and move towards AIG, Ramky Towers, and Radisson junction and to Miyapur.

Likewise, the reverse traffic from Miyapur to Mehdipatnam via Kondapur can take Radisson Junction by Rolling Hills, AIG, Deloitte Junction and Gachibowli towards Mehdipatnam. The reverse traffic from cable Bridge can take via IKEA Rotary flyover then arbitration Road Shilpa upper flyover and reach the ORR.

At IKEA Rotary the vehicles are being locked due to the small size of the rotary. In order to facilitate free movement at IKEA Rotary the U Turn was extended towards C gate towards biodiversity Junction, NCC and towards AIG at IKEA Gate.

Further arrangements were made to facilitate Kukatpally bound traffic which can reach the biodiversity junction without any obstruction via Cyber Towers IKEA underpass biodiversity Junction, right turn then Gachibowli.

Likewise, the reverse traffic from Gachibowli towards Kukatpally shall pass through the left turn of biodiversity Junction, Ikea under pass, Cyber Towers and Kukatpally.

Further, the T-hub area was connected from Khajaguda Junction to Kohinoor Hotel without any obstruction taking turns at Pakwan restaurant and vice-versa.

The traffic towards Tech Mahindra from Miyapur can take U-turn at Hitex Junction and reach the IT corridor and vice-versa Kothaguda Junction.

Police requested the commuters to maintain patient for these 90 days and requested to extend their co-operation in the movement of traffic.