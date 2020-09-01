Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police on Monday issued traffic restrictions to be imposed in the city on the occasion of Ganesh idol immersions. The restrictions to be levied on the main immersion route are, Keshavagiri – Chandrayangutta- Falaknuma – Aliabad – Nagulchinta – Charminar – Madina building– Afzalgunj – MJ Market – Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar statue towards upper Tank Bund / NTR Marg.

Restrictions in Secunderabad area are as follows MG road – Karbala Maidan – Kawadiguda – Musheerabad X road – RTC X road – Narayanaguda X road – Himayathnagar 'Y' Junction and Liberty and the traffic will not be allowed on RP road.

Restrictions on vehicular movement from Uppal – Ramanthapur – 6 No Junction Amberpet – Shivam road – NCC at OU – Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital – Hindi Mahavidyalaya X roads – Fever Hospital – Barkathpura X roads – Narayanaguda X roads and RTC X roads. In the western part of the city, restrictions have been imposed on the routes from Tolichowki, Rethi Bowli, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Ayodhya Junction – Nirankari Bhavan – old PS Saifabad – Iqbal Minar to NTR Marg. Similarly, idols from Erragadda and beyond can take the immersion route via SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, VV statue and proceed to NTR ghat.

Motorists arriving from Tappachabutra and Asifnagar have to pass through Sitarambagh, Boiguda Kaman, Volga hotel, Goshamahal Bardari, MJ market and proceed towards Upper Tank Bund. No traffic other than the idol processions will be allowed on the procession routes. The traffic restrictions will be extended if the situation demands.

TSRTC buses from the city to different districts and adjoining States will be provided alternative routes. Private bus operators should operate their services from localities outside the city and not enter from 8 am on Tuesday till 10 am the next day.

The Commissioner of Police has urged the citizens going to the airport, railway stations or bus stations to avoid the Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace road and other important routes leading to the immersion point.

For assistance, people can call the Traffic Control Room on 040-27852482 or 9490598985.