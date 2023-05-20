Hyderabad: Traffic diversions today for NTR birth centenary celebrations

Hyderabad: In view of the birth centenary celebrations of NTR at Kaithalapur on Saturday, the Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in Kukatpally. Approximately 15,000- 20,000 persons will attend, According to the police, traffic will be diverted from 1 to 10 pm; commuters are advised to use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

Traffic coming from Moosapet towards the KPHB-IV phase and Hi-tech City will be diverted towards Moosapet Crossroad,Kukatpally bus stop, JNTU junction, while that IDL Lake towards Madhapur and Hafeezpet will be diverted towards IDL junction, Kukatpally bus stop, KPHB road no 1, JNTU junction.

Commuters from the Hi-tech City towards Kukatpally and Moosapet road will be diverted to KPHB-IV phase, Lodha Apartments, KPHB Road no.1; those from Parvathnagar and Madhapur towards Kukatpally and Moosapet road will be diverted to SBI Signal, NIA, left turn, 100 ft signal u-turn.