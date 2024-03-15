Hyderabad traffic police advisory for CM’s Iftar party

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic restriction in Nampally and surrounding areas in view of the Iftar party hosted by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium on Friday.

The traffic will be either stopped or diverted at routes on a need basis from 4 pm to 8 pm. According to the police, traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Junction towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally. Traffic from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump via BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBH, Abids - Nampally Station Road.

The motorists coming from Sujatha School Lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School Junction towards Nampally.

Junctions to be avoided include: Punjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump, Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda.

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid the LB Stadium main gate, i.e., in front of the Khan Lateef Khan Building, and take a diversion at AR Petrol bunk towards Nampally.

The police appealed to the commuters to follow traffic updates on their social media platform @ Hyderabad Traffic Police, Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP), and @HYDTP (X handle). In case of an emergency in travel, contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626 for travel assistance.

The police requested that citizens make note of the diversions, take alternate routes to reach their destinations, and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police.