Hyderabad: Traffic police seek GHMC cooperation

Hafez Baba Nagar: Rajendranagar Traffic police officers called on GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Charminar zone) Nama Samrat Ashok, and discussed various problems in Rajendranagar circle at GHMC zonal office in Hafez Baba Nagar on Thursday.

During the meeting, ACP Traffic Satya Prasad took to the notice of the zonal commissioner the problems of roads, railing, central streetlights and tree branches within the Rajendranagar circle and asked him to solve the issues as earliest.

Samrat Ashok said, "As part of the ongoing development and construction work in all areas, GHMC is looking forward to controlling the traffic hazards.

The issues would be solved soon. Repairswill be carried out on main roads and steps will be taken to remove the branches of the trees that were blocking the streetlights.

Construction of footpaths and railings will be undertaken in the required areas on both sides of the roads as earliest." Rajendra Nagar Traffic Inspector Lavakumar Reddy, SIs and other officers were also present.