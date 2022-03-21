Hyderabad traffic police to focus on vehicles with MLA, MP stickers

Following the road accident in Jubilee Hills which claimed the life of a two-month old child, the Hyderabad police turned their focus on the cars with MLAs and MP stickers. The police identified the vehicles that are roaming on the streets with the stickers in the absence of the public representatives and removed the stickers.



The traffic police launched a special drive and are also removing the black film from the car besides levying a fine on them.



On Sunday, the police removed the sticker from Puttaparthi MLA Sridhar Reddy's car and registered a case and removed the sticker. The police also made it clear that the action will be taken against all irrespective of their positions for violating the rules.



It is known that the car of Bodhan MLA rammed into a mother and child near a signal in Jubilee Hills on March 18 following which the child died on the spot while three women and a one-year-old boy injured. Hence the police targetted the vehicles with stickers of various ranks that are moving on roads.

