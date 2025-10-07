Live
Hyderabad Traffic Update: Heavy Traffic in Begumpet During Peak Hours
Heavy traffic was reported in Begumpet, Hyderabad, during peak hours. Vehicle movement was slow from Prakashnagar to ITC Kakatiya.
Traffic moved slowly in Begumpet on Monday evening due to heavy rush during peak hours. The slow movement was seen from Prakashnagar, Vivanta Hotel, HPS In & Out, Lifestyle Junction, and Begumpet Flyover towards ITC Kakatiya.
Begumpet Traffic Police officers were present at all key points, guiding and managing vehicles to keep the flow as smooth as possible.
Drivers are requested to stay patient, follow traffic rules, and plan their travel early to avoid delays in busy hours.
#HYDTPinfo#RainAlert #TrafficAlert— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) October 7, 2025
Due to heavy flow of traffic and Peak hours, movement of vehicles are slow from Prakashnagar, Vivantha hotel, HPS IN and Out, Lifestyle, Begumpet flyover towards ITC Kakathiya. Traffic PS Begumpet officers and Men are available and regulating… pic.twitter.com/HVtOC9ywyV