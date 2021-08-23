Hyderabad: Train Travellers' Association seeks more trains from Cherlapalli, Malkajgiri, Lingampally

Hyderabad: As the South Central Railway has decided to improve its rail network by constructing more terminal points to originate and terminate trains on city outskirts, in addition to Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Lingampally in the Secunderabad division, the Train Travellers' Association has requested the SCR officials to introduce a few trains from Charlapalli to Hyderabad/ Lingampally via Malkajgiri, for the benefit of industrial workers in Charlapalli and software employees working in Hitech City.

Noor Ahmed, general secretary, Suburban Train and Bus Travellers' Association, said, "It would be better if SCR introduces a few trains in this section.

The association appeals to the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, Divisional Railway Managers of Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions to take a sympathetic decision to use one spare MMTS rake to run two pairs of trains from Charlapalli to Lingampally via Malkajgiri or Malkajgiri to Lingampally during peak hours."

Such trains will reduce the hardships of commuters and provide better, fast and cheap transport to passengers at these junctions to avoid public criticism for long-pending project works till awaiting completion in all respects, he stated.