Hyderabad: Training programme for Women, Children Welfare Department employees

Hyderabad: Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Department Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated a 'training for all programme" for her department employees here on Tuesday. As a part of the programme, Dr Marri Chenna Reddy, Human Resources Development Institute will train 6,864 employees, in which 3,282 employees belong to the women and child welfare department and 3,582 people belong to Anganwadi teachers for eight months.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi Rathod said that her department was catering to the needs of about 70 percent of population in the State.

"The training programme will be helpful to the employees for discharging their duties effectively and it would guide them for achieving their cherished goals," she said.

Harpreet Singh, DG, Dr MCR HRD Institute and special chief secretary said that the programme is holistic in nature and covers the entire spectrum and cycle of training. He said the objective of the programme is to further enrich the knowledge, skills and attitudes profile of the employees and to bring about a qualitative change in the department. "This will go a long way in improving the ranking of Telangana in State Development Index", added Harpreet Sing.