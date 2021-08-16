Hyderabad: Transport department cracks whip on high-end vehicles; 11 seized

Hyderabad: The Transport department on Sunday cracked a whip on owners of high-end luxury cars, who were allegedly evading taxes. Officials seized 11 vehicles.

It is expected that the government will get Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore from the vehicles. A team of 40 officials, led by Deputy Transport Commissioner K Papa Rao, checked the vehicles, which were running on the city roads without paying taxes.

According to them, the vehicles were closely monitored for the last six months and checking was taken up with a perfect plan.

The officials, including Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs), were deployed at places where these vehicles were running. Rao said only one request was made to owners who had purchased vehicles from other States and operating in Telangana.

They were asked to pay taxes to the Telangana government and intimated that their vehicles would be seized if they did not pay. The vehicles include Mercedes Benz, Maserati, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, BMW, Lamborghini.

According to officials, searches were taken up in this magnitude for the first time in the department's history. Rao said the government would not spare anyone, who is violating rules.