Hyderabad: Transporters protest against Central Motor Vehicles Rules, hike in fuel prices

Hyderabad: The Telangana Auto, Cab and Lorry Unions' JAC organised a dharna at Indira Park on Tuesday, protesting against the new Central Motor Vehicles Rules and hike in fuel prices. It condemned the norm of imposing penalty of Rs 50 a day for obtaining a fitness certificate from the day of default, as per the new rules enforced from April 1.

The JAC leaders alleged that the Central government's 'anti-people' policies have made the lives of transport workers miserable. The ever-rising fuel prices have forced them to spend all their hard-earned money on petrol, diesel and gas, making it difficult for families to make ends meet. The new motor vehicle rule of penalty of Rs 50 a day was burdening them.

Telangana State Auto, Cab And Lorry Unions JAC leaders B Venkatesam (AITUC), AS Satti Reddy (TADS), Vemula Marayya (TRSKV), Md Amanullah Khan (TAD JAC), Kiran (IFTU), Srikanth (CITU), M Rajender Reddy, Chand Pasha (JAC of Lorry Associations) and thousands of transport workers participated in the dharna.

They demanded immediate repeal of the Rs 50 penalty a day for auto fitness renewal and scrapping of the new motor vehicle law. "If the State government implements the new Motor Vehicle Act, the entire transport system will be troubled", the JAC leaders stated.

Nearly 3,000 transport workers raised slogans against the new motor vehicle law and demanded immediate repeal of heavy penalties by the Central and the State governments. The JAC leaders said if the Centre brings 'anti-labor' laws, the State government should not implement them. "But the new law is being implemented".

They expressed outrage at the Centre continuing to raise petrol, diesel and gas prices and introducing the new motor vehicle law to make the lives of transport workers miserable.