Hyderabad: TREDA to conduct blood donation camps

Hyderabad: Due to the present corona pandemic and lockdown, the availability of blood at blood banks reached alarming low levels. Blood is very much needed for patients undergoing surgeries and for children suffering with Thalassemia.

Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) in association with Cyberabad Police and SCSC TREDA is organising first blood donation camp in Green Grace, residential gated community project near Oakridge International School at 8 am on Sunday (May 23).

TREDA will mobilise blood donors to these blood donation camps by involving the employees of it's member organisations and the residents welfare associations. The collected blood will be given to the needy societies or hospitals like Red Cross Society, Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital, NTR Blood Society, Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society.

The donors can donate blood after 14 days of 1st or 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccination and 14 days after testing negative in RT-PCR test.