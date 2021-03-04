Hyderabad: 'Tree Parks' to dot 400 colonies across city

Adarsh Nagar: GHMC has zeroed in on around 400 colony parks towards transforming them into tree parks and also developing walking tracks in each of these facilities. According to Urban Bio-Diversity Wing of GHMC, following the proposal to develop several of the theme parks in the city, the wing has completely shifted its focus on the development of colony parks across the city.

The corporation has picked up a few parks and decided to transform them. "At present they have selected the 400 colony parks and unused land of GHMC. The land has been cleared of weeds, unproductive shrubs and plants and we have planted saplings as part of developing tree parks," informed V Krishna, Additional Commissioner UBD wing, GHMC.



He said that this would help creating more lung space and provide good environment for the locals in their colonies. Each of these parks will have a walking track to help people move amidst the nature. In in future, it is proposed to install even playing equipment to draw children.

Most of these are in final stages. These parks are coming up at MLA Colony, Banjarahills Road No 12, Rajendra Nagar, Venkateshwara Colony and a few in the zones of Secunderabad and Serilingampally. The UBD wing is also focusing on installing nurseries throughout the city and to distribute the plants to the people for free of cost and the distribution of the plants likely to begin in the month of May or June.