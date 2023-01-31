Hyderabad: Tribals all set to get Podu land pattas in February

Hyderabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Monday said that the state government would launch the distribution of title deeds for Podu lands in the tribal agency areas in February.

She said that 100 per cent of the survey has already been completed through the gram sabhas. The process of identifying the beneficiaries continued from last year by examining the applications already received in relation to the waste lands through the Forest Rights Committees and District Level Committees.

The Minister along with State Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with District Collectors from BRKR Bhavan on the issue of pattas to Podu lands.

Satyavathi made it clear that the government accorded the highest priority to the protection of forests along with giving access to Podu lands to everyone who is eligible. She said that in the districts where more applications have been received for Podu lands, they should be thoroughly examined.

The Minister advised the District Collectors to work accordingly as it is the wish of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide care to all the deserving people. Indrakaran Reddy said that it is clear that all the local public representatives should be made partners in giving title deeds to Podu lands. In this regard, the forest department and all revenue related departments should work in coordination, she added.

Santi Kumari said that the Collectors have been instructed to complete this process at all levels and print the Patta pass books and keep them ready by the first week of February.

PCCF Dobriyal, Tribal Welfare Department Secretary Christina Chongthu and other officials participated in the video conference.