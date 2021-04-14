Hyderabad: Trimulgherry sewerage facilities put in cold storage?

Hyderabad : Upgrading sewerage facilities at Trimulgherry Lake remains a pipe dream.

Despite sanction of Rs 2.95 cr in 2020 the works are yet to take off. Presently, 29.3 acres of lake needs to undergo cleaning.

Last year the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) planned to install a sewerage pipeline and a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a cost of Rs 2.95 crore.

At present, the 29.3 acres lake is covered with water hyacinth, trash is being dumped and sewage water is entering into the lake.

According to the locals, in 2019 and 2020 due to the heavy rains all nearby colonies including Malani Enclave, Indian Airlines, Padmanabha colony and Surya Avenue were flooded.

The locals on several occasions have also complained to SCB and Lakes Restoration committee to restore the lake by diverting sewer lines and constructing ring sewer lines across the lake but all their efforts fell on deaf ears.

"I have been requesting SCB officials to restore the lake for 9 years. The situation became worse for the last five years when SCB officials diverted the existing sewer line from Chinna Kamela to Malani Enclave.

Whenever it rains the water overflows from the lake to the nearby colonies inundating all the houses, as the width of the pipe at outflow is only 1 feet,'' said Venkat Ramana, a resident of Malani Enclave.

He further said "After several representation SCB officials, almost three months back began desilting works but they dumped it back in the lake without moving it out of the lake.

There is no purpose of carrying out such unscientific works, which does not make any difference or add value. We want a permanent solution."

Government officials are forcing the residents around the lake to live unhealthy lives as the project worth crores remain on paper from years now.

Whenever we complain all that the officials do is visit the lake and nothing else," fumed Sridevi Vakkalagadda, resident of Surya Avenue.