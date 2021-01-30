Hyderabad: TRS braces up to take wind out of BJP's sails

Hyderabad: The TRS has adopted a new strategy to stop the BJP from growing in the State and that is by ignoring the party and giving importance to Congress party in an effort to show that the fight is between the TRS and Congress and the BJP is distant third.

After the poll debacle in Dubbaka and surge of BJP in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the TRS leaders seem to have changed their strategy. Sensing the growth of the BJP even in the rural areas, where people were seeing towards the saffron party leaders who can fight for their cause. According to sources the party does not want to give a chance to the BJP hence the strategy was changed. A senior leader of the party said that though there was very little presence of BJP in the State especially in the towns, there were reports that people were discussing in rural areas like Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency.

The party leaders of late have started targeting the Congress leaders more than the BJP. In a couple of the recent press conferences, the TRS leaders targeted the TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy for his comments on corruption in the irrigation projects. The TRS leaders including Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy lashed out against the Congress. Similarly, in another press conference, scores of TRS leaders including MLAs targeted the Congress party leaders. It is noteworthy that during these two press conferences the TRS leaders did not target the BJP leaders, who have been criticising the government on every issue.

Political analysts said that the ruling party wants to check BJP's growth with such a strategy. A political analyst said that the TRS would want Congress as their main rival because if the BJP grows it would be a loss only for the Pink party, which happened even in the GHMC elections where the TRS came down from 99 to 56 and BJP increased from 4 to 48. It would be interesting to see how the ruling party would perform in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.