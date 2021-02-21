Hyderabad: TRS helping Rohingyas get passports illegally

Nampally: Telangana BJP leader and Nizamabad Lok Sabha MP Dharmapuri Aravind alleged that reports of Rohingyas getting passports from the Bodhan in Nizamabad district in Telangana were posing a national threat.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said that investigations into Rohingyas obtaining Indian passports based on fake credentials were a pointer to the nexus among the TRS, some police officials and the Rohingyas.

He said that an immigration officer at Samshabadairport had come across some Rohingyas carrying Indian passports on their person, based on the language that they were speaking.

When investigations started, scores of passports were found issued with an address from Bodhan in Nizamabad. When an immigration officer could identify the Rohingyas, how come the police failed to identify them during the mandatory police inquiry, he questioned.

Explaining the modus operandi of the illegally infiltrated Rohingyas from Myanmar into West Bengal via Bangladesh, he accused the TMC led State government under Mamatha Benerjee has been rolling out a red carpet to the illegal entry of the Rohingyas. Initially, they obtain fake Aadhar cards in West Bengal.

Then, land in the places like Bodhan ruled by federal friends like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao. After staying for one year, the Rohingyas have been purporting fake rental agreements to change their Aadhar addresses to obtain Indian passports.

All these illegal activities have been happening right under the nose of the TRS government of the KCR. And, it is allowed to happen in Telangana, and the Nizamabad MP asked people of Telangana to do serious thinking about it.

The state had witnessed issues of 32 fake Indian passports with a single house number. Now, 40 more such passports bearing Bodhan address. And, it is unknown as to how many more remained unidentified, he said.

The BJP MP also reminded the alarm sounded by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat on the involvement of Rohingya Muslims in 66 crimes including drug-related and frauds, that might pose a threat to national security.

Calling Telangana being ruled by a family of buffoons who take national security lightly and reminded how the parties like TRS, Aamadi party, Congress and others had passed resolutions in the State Assemblies against the NRC and CAA, without having any locus standi. The BJP MP also raised doubts about the capability of the State Home Minister Mahamood Ali, in dealing with such important issues.

He also asked Muslims to reflect on why any other capable person among Muslims could not be in his place. Reasoning, Aravind said, unlike BJP, political party's like Congress, TRS and Majlis were more interested to keep them poor and use them as vote banks without improving their living standards.