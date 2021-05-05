Hyderabad: TRS is strong even before Eatala's entry

Hyderabad: War of words took place between Eatala Rajender and the Ministers as the former Minister said that the Telangana was not achieved for bringing family rule and there was no voice in the TRS, everything was scripted. The Ministers countered stating that due respect was given to Eatala in the party and added that the TRS is strong even before his entry into the party.

Eatala Rajender talked to the NRIs and later addressed a press conference at his hometown on Tuesday, in which he targeted the TRS leaders. While talking to NRIs, Rajender said that separate State was not achieved to have family rule in Telangana.

He said he was shunted out with false allegations. "My history of the last 19 years is before you. What we did, what agitations we took up, our fight against suppression and for self-respect. Many Telangana protagonists expected democratic Telangana, but they are seeing centralised rule. People like us wanted to have democratic system and there should be a place for humanity," he said.

Rajender further alleged that the TRS leaders talk as per the script and have no freedom of speech. He told the reporters in Karimnagar that the State government was resorting to suppress him by using force. "I did not expect this type of treatment from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the government.

I never opposed the party and the proposal of elevating Minister KT Rama Rao as the future CM. I did not speak anything against the CM," he said. Eatala recalled how BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar had expressed displeasure at the Chief Minister for not giving an appointment to meet him at Pragathi Bhavan after knowing KCR was not well.

Rajender slammed the Ministers for talking against him on land grab charges. They must talk as human beings instead of targeting me, he said. The Chief Minister has to give respect to the Ministers and the MLAs as well, he observed.

Meanwhile, the Ministers slammed the former Health Minister for alleged land grabbing case and for making false charges against the Chief Minister. The TRS leaders accused Rajender of spreading falsehood against the KCR government after defaming it.

At a press conference here, Ministers K Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar and State Planning Commission Deputy Chairman B Vinod Kumar flayed that Eatala Rajender has dumped the TRS and KCR. "The TRS is like a mother to Rajender, who deceived it and the Chief Minister. Rajender is changing colours to deceive the government and BC community in his own segment," they said, alleging that Rajender was breaking discipline for the last four years.

The Ministers said the TRS was strong in Karimnagar even before the entry of Rajender in the party in 2003. Rajender had agreed that he purchased assigned lands, which is against law, they pointed out.