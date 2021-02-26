Hyderabad: TRS MLAs slam BJP for 2-cr job creation failure

Hyderabad: As the MLC elections are approaching the political parties in the State engage in war of words. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, TRS leaders have demanded the BJP leaders to first get the two crore jobs assured by their party before seeking votes from the graduates. TRS MLAs KP Vivekanand and S Saidi Reddy allege that both the BJP and the Congress leaders are afraid of the ensuing MLC election after the announcement of Vani Devi as the candidate of TRS party for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates constituency. Vivekanand said, "It seems that BJP's candidate N Ramchander Rao is not keen on the election as he was unable to do justice to his previous MLC post. He could not bring ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) for the last six years but now he is promising the same. They have used their time only to oppose our government."

The TRS leaders asserted that the opposition parties are unable to compete because of which they are misleading people.

The graduate voters are smart and they will not fall prey to the misleading campaign by the opposition parties, said Vivekanand. He claimed that because of the efforts of the State government Amazon came forward with an investment of Rs 23,000 crore in Telangana. He said Dasoju Shravan Kumar was the only Congress leader left in Gandhi Bhavan.