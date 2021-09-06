Hyderabad: TRS to focus on fortifying city unit

Hyderabad: The TRS, which faced a jolt during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections by losing majority of divisions to the BJP, has decided to focus on strengthening its city set-up and giving posts to active workers and ensure leaders do not shift loyalties.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao called a meeting of all city leaders at Jalavihar on Tuesday. They recently had a meeting of the State executive, but now the meeting is being held specially for the city. The party recently took up a membership drive. According to leaders, total membership in the State has crossed 60 lakhs. According to leaders, the agenda of the meeting is discussing formation of committees from 'basti' to district. "Party leadership has decided to have a committee set-up unlike in the past, where the responsibility was given to MLAs. There will be committees, like booth, division, social media and affiliates," said TRS senior leader.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the party has been formed with the sole agenda of Telangana. The agitation leader is also the Chief Minister who introduced many development schemes. "The party is a strong force with 60 lakh members; it ushered in many welfare schemes for people."