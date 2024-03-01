Hyderabad: TSIBE officials to take appropriate steps to prevent any untoward incident

Hyderabad : With a lot of confusion that arose on the first day of the intermediate exam, to conduct the exam in a smooth and peaceful manner, Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham on Thursday instructed the TSIBE officials to take appropriate steps to prevent any untoward incidences at district levels.

Meanwhile, due to the ‘One Minute Late’ rule imposed by TSBIE, a second year intermediate student, Shiva Kumar died allegedly by jumping into an irrigation project, after he was refused entry into the examination hall, citing the one minute late rule in Sathnala village of Jainath Mandal, Adilabad on Thursday.

Keeping in view the suicidal death incident in Adilabad, Burra Venkatesham stated that students can air their grievances through State control room helpline numbers on 040-24655027, and district control rooms. He cautioned all principals to be more vigilant during these examinations. If any malpractices happen on the premises of examination centres by students or staff, they will be taken seriously and booked under criminal law.

According to TSBIE officials, on the second day of the inter-exam, 4,42,451 students appeared for the second-year exams. The number of absentees on the second day was 13,085, resulting in an overall absenteeism rate of 2.87 per cent. The exams were conducted peacefully, and no untoward incidents were reported in the city except for one malpractice case that was reported at Khammam.