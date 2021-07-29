Hyderabad: Tukkuguda being spruced up ahead of KTR's visit to E-city

Hyderabad: Official machinery inTukkuguda Municipalityput on to accelerated mode as Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao is slated to visit E-City at Maheshwaram Mandal under Rangareddy District on Tuesday to inaugurate a solar cell and solar module manufacturing line at the electronic manufacturing facility. The Minister scheduled to inaugurate 750 MW solar cell and 750 MW solar module manufacturing line at the facility. The Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy would also accompany him as she represents the Maheshwaram constituency where the facility is located.

According to Telangana ITE&C department's annual report for the year 2019-20, the State is a critical player in electronics manufacturing and accounts for over 30 per cent of the country's EMC land located in Hyderabad across two EMCs covering a total of 912 acres. This includes an E-City at Raviryala and Maheshwaram EMC both within the radius of 10 km on Srisailam Highway under Tukkuguda Municipality.

"The government has also requested the Central government for a third EMC to be notified under the new EMC 2.0 scheme. The EMC at E-City is equipped with 2,00,000 sqft BUA of ready to move-in plug-and-play factory space for electronics manufacturing that would be ready to and to be leased by electronic manufacturing units by the next quarter," the report said.

Meanwhile, the municipality officials in Tukkuguda geared up to welcome the Minister with a special sanitation drive on the route the convoy would pass on the planned inauguration day. Sanitary staff were seen sweeping the roads while senior officials overseeing the arrangements. Sanitary staff was seen sweeping the roads, cutting the bushes and grass cutting on the median besides setting into order the avenue plantation.

"Special sanitation drive was taken up from Outer Ring Road (ORR) towards Imam Guda on Srisailam highway. As a routine work, the sanitary staff was put on to service to ensure the roads looked neat and tidy. However, extensive efforts were put on to play anticipating the visit of the Ministers for the inauguration ceremony at E-City," Informed R Gnaneshwar, Commissioner Tukkuguda Municipality.