Tweets spur Hyderabad GHMC Mayor into action

Quthbullapur: With the recent rainfall on June 15 nala at Ganesh nagar in Chintal overflowed resulting drain water entering into the surrounding houses. Following which the localities of Quthbullapur division took this matter to Twitter by tagging GHMC officials.

The Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected the open drain in Ganesh Nagar and Venkateshwara Nagar on Thursday on the basis of a complaint given by locals of 131-Quthbullapur division of Kukatpally Zone and also reviewed sanitation and development works along with MLA Vivekananda and Zonal Commissioner, Mamata.

The Mayor directed the officials to implement immediate measures to block the open drain overflowing into the colonies, the Mayor also ordered the GHMC workers to attend daily sanitation along with the regular fogging in the surrounding area of open drain and other areas.

The civic body officials at Quthbullapur division said that by receiving the complaints from the locals our teams alerted and cleared the water and also are taking measures to block the water coming out from the open drain, even the desilting works of the Nala is on progress.

After the inspection Mayor interacted with the locals of Quthbullapur and enquired their problems regarding the sanitation and overflowing of drain, after the inspection Mayor held a review meeting and enquired on-going works at Quthbullapur division. MLA Vivekananda, Zonal Commissioner Mamata, Deputy Commissioner, Manga Thayaru and other officials were also present.