Hyderabad: Two arrested in investment scam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested two persons from Faridabad in Haryana for allegedly duping the public after assuring high returns on investments in the stock market and cryptocurrency.

The arrested persons were Himanshu (30) and Praveen (26). The police seized mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cheque books and other documents from them. According to the police, the suspects contacted their victims through social media platforms and assured them huge profits on small investments. The duo allegedly provided details of a bank account to the unsuspecting investors and asked them to transfer the amount. Later, Himanshu and Praveen blocked the phone numbers of the investors and avoided contact with them.

The police said that to carry out their illegal activities, Himanshu created a forged aadhaar card, and using it, he opened an account in a bank in Delhi. A total of Rs 2.5 crore was transferred to the account by different victims from across the country. The police froze the bank account, which had a deposit of Rs 6 lakh.

The activities of the suspects came to light after a woman from the city, who was duped of Rs 4.5 lakh, filed a complaint. The police registered a case, and a special team caught them in Delhi. Efforts are on to nab Devender Panchal, who is the prime suspect in the case and is absconding.