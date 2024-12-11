  • Menu
Hyderabad: Unidentified Woman Found Dead with Injuries Near Fuel Outlet in Jeedimetla

The body of an unidentified woman with visible injuries was found near a fuel outlet in Jeedimetla, Chintal. Police are investigating the cause of death, considering murder, sexual assault, or suicide

On Wednesday morning, the body of an unidentified woman, believed to be in her thirties, was found on the pavement near a fuel outlet in Chintal, Jeedimetla.

She had visible injuries. Motorists passing by saw the body and immediately called the police.

After receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene with the CLUES team to investigate.

The Jeedimetla police have registered a case and are looking into all possible causes of death, including murder, sexual assault, or suicide.

The woman's body was taken to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for further examination. Efforts are currently underway to identify her.

