Hyderabad Unites for Run for Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas | Chiranjeevi Joins Event

Hyderabad has come together to celebrate the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a grand Run for Unity at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.

Over 10,000 people joined the event to promote unity, peace, and harmony.

Popular Tollywood Chiranjeevi, DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy, and Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar took part and encouraged the youth to stay united and work for the nation’s safety.

The Hyderabad City Police renewed its commitment to unity and public safety, calling the event a symbol of togetherness.

V.C. Sajjanar also shared a video of the event on X (Twitter).

