Hyderabad: Urban dwellers bitten by the terrace gardening bug

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, urban terrace garden farming has gained significant popularity in Hyderabad. With an increasing focus on self-sustainability and healthier lifestyles, residents are turning their rooftops into green spaces. This innovative approach allows them to grow fresh produce and reconnect with nature while maximising limited urban spaces.



The Agri Horticultural Society has been procuring a diverse range of exotic plants with the aim of promoting terrace gardening among urban residents and encouraging the cultivation of perennial fruits, vegetables, medicinal herbs, and other plant varieties on rooftops.

Speaking to The Hans India, Surender Reddy, Joint Secretary, Agri Horticultural Society said, “Urban terrace farming provides an opportunity for individuals to cultivate their own fresh and organic produce, promoting healthier lifestyles. Additionally, it enables a stronger connection with nature and serves as a therapeutic escape from the bustling city life.”

The society is taking a proactive approach to make these plants more accessible by developing an app for easy availability. By embracing technology, we aim to streamline the process of procuring these plants, making it convenient for individuals interested in urban terrace farming. Additionally, we are considering the implementation of door delivery services, subject to the establishment of efficient logistics. These initiatives aim to empower city dwellers by providing them with convenient access to a wide variety of plants, further promoting the adoption of terrace gardening, he said.

Speaking to The Hans India, a local resident in Hyderabad said, “The joy of growing our own fruits, vegetables, and herbs organically, promoting a healthier lifestyle is very important. Consuming chemical-free produce while contributing to a greener environment is always important in our changing lifestyle.”

Plant available in Agri Horticultural society include several varieties of mangoes (kesar, himayat, benishan, royal special), cutting plants (mandara, dreceana, lemon grass, sweet potato, brahma kamalam), ornamental plants (arelia, sanna jaji, lantana, ficus).